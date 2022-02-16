Fire breaks out at TIAA Bank Field overnight

When they arrived, JFRD discovered a golf cart charging station located inside the stadium along the east side where carts were plugged in had caught on fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is on the scene of a fire at TIAA Bank Field Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., fire alarms within TIAA Bank Field alerted JFRD crews to an incident inside the stadium. When they arrived, JFRD discovered a golf cart charging station located inside the stadium along the east side where carts were plugged in had caught on fire, spreading to some nearby boxes.

The fire sent plumes of smoke into the air, which could be seen by drivers coming across the Hart Bridge and those passing by the stadium along Gator Bowl Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire relatively small, with the help of the stadium's sprinkler system, JFRD said. Damage was kept to the immediate area of the charging station.