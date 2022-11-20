Fallen Jacksonville firefighter's mother remembering him by starting nonprofit

It's been one year since Michael Freeland died saving a life. His mother is honoring him by giving back.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland will never be forgotten. Reminders of him sit throughout his family’s home. A candle to remind them of his light.

Freeland, 36, died while trying to save someone from a trapped vehicle. He died a hero.

As his mother, Terona Feacher, reflects on one year since her son’s untimely death while working as a Jacksonville firefighter, she's starting a foundation in his memory, to be called the Michael Freeland Foundation.

“He left those seeds of service and smiles and love," Feacher said.

Feacher wants to specifically help teen moms like she was.

The nonprofit's website says that the Michael Freeland Foundation strives to "rescue teenage mothers with young African American sons by providing and connecting them with services and resources to help them on the path to a successful future." The foundation offers services and support to meet those goals.

“There might be teen moms who want to actually become firefighters and don’t think they have the capability, but we will assure them that it’s doable," Feacher said.

She says she feels like her son is still with her.