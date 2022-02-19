Michael Freeland would've been 37 years old on February 19, 2022. He died while trying to save a woman in a car accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland died in the line of duty on November 11, 2021. He was only 36 years old.

Medical examiners say he died of a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He was at work, responding to a crash where a woman was trapped inside of a UHAUL van. He collapsed on scene.

Saturday, February 11, is Michael's 37th birthday and his family and friends held a bonfire in his honor.

Freeland's mother, Terona Feacher, spoke with First Coast News after her son's tragic death saying he died as a hero.

"A part of my heart was broken and still is, but a part of it is healed because of all of these amazing stories," she also said, "there’s a number and there’s a time we have to all account for one day and even though we weren’t ready or prepared for it, God said otherwise," said Feacher.