JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland died in the line of duty on November 11, 2021. He was only 36 years old.
Medical examiners say he died of a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He was at work, responding to a crash where a woman was trapped inside of a UHAUL van. He collapsed on scene.
Saturday, February 11, is Michael's 37th birthday and his family and friends held a bonfire in his honor.
Freeland's mother, Terona Feacher, spoke with First Coast News after her son's tragic death saying he died as a hero.
"A part of my heart was broken and still is, but a part of it is healed because of all of these amazing stories," she also said, "there’s a number and there’s a time we have to all account for one day and even though we weren’t ready or prepared for it, God said otherwise," said Feacher.
Freeland is honored in the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Jacksonville.