Mother of fallen JFRD firefighter shares heartbreak of losing her son

Michael Freeland's mother, Terona Feacher, calls her son a hero.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland died in the line of duty on November 11, 2021.

He was an engineer for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. He worked for the department for the past seven and a half years.

Freeland's cause of death was released by the medical examiner as a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. Freeland was on an emergency call when he collapsed on the scene.

First Coast News spoke with Freeland's mother, Terona Feacher, who says she had her son at 15 and didn't realize the impact he would have on society.

"For me to know that I was the mom of this young man… not knowing who he was," said Feacher.

She went on to explain that she and her son were like best friends. She says she knew he was special and she enjoyed watching him make others smile.

"When you know that you have a precious gift… you have to share it. You know you have to share it and Mike was that person," said Feacher.

When Feacher received the call about her son she says her heart was broken.