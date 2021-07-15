JSO searching for missing 11-year-old boy

He was last seen running away from his home on Conrad Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 11-year-old old boy.

JSO said Kylen Chase Vereen was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen running away from his home on Conrad Drive just before 5:30 p.m. after an argument with his father, police said.

Vereen left the home and headed in an unknown direction. JSO is asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety.

Vereen is 5’0”, 70 Ibs with Green eyes and Blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a Gray shirt, Blue shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Kylen is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.