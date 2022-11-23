Two men were arrested Nov. 18 in connection to Steve Lindsay's murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police have released additional details about a murder case involving a 73-year-old Riverside man.

Ricoh Stinson and Cameron Stewart are facing 2nd degree murder charges related to the death of Steve Lindsay.

Lindsay was strangled and shot to death inside his home back in August.

Jenny Schwartz says her dad, Steve, was openly gay and lived his life to the fullest. She says she wonders if he was targeted because of how he lived.

She says if she could speak with him again, she would say, “thanks for being a really good dad and a really good friend and I miss you.”

Police say Steve was shot and strangled inside his Riverside home in August.

“I was at work that day because I’m a teacher and my dad’s friends were texting me because they were worried he wasn’t returning their calls and texts,” said Schwartz.

She says by the time she got to her dad’s home, police and first responders were there, and they later confirmed he was murdered.

Schwartz says ring door camera video shows two men entering her dad’s home the night he was murdered, and they later leave with a suitcase.

One of the men came out naked.

A police report confirms what Schwartz saw on video.

The report also says the men stole items from the home.

“Anybody who knew my dad would tell you that he was one of the nicest sweetest, most funniest men you could know so to know that my dad spent his last moments alone and in pain, it makes me sad but also furious,” said Schwartz.

Stinson and Stewart were arrested at a motel in Louisiana and extradited back to Jacksonville on second degree murder charges.

Steve’s daughter says her dad would give the shirt from his back.

“You took away my dad and one of my best friends for $9,000 and a Honda Accord,” she said.

Schwartz says one of her father’s favorite things to do was travel. He also supported the local JASMYN organization, so his family is asking people to donate to JASMYN in his honor.