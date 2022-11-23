'He was a good dad, a good friend:' Man killed in Riverside crime remembered by family

Steven Thomas Lindsay, 73, was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Federica Place in August. The exact details surrounding his death are unknown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed in a Riverside area crime earlier this year has been identified by his family.

Steven Thomas Lindsay, 73, was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Federica Place in August. The exact details surrounding his death are unknown, but investigators were able to determine foul play was involved.

Ricoh Tru-Love Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, face charges for 2nd degree murder, armed burglary and Grand Theft Auto, officials said.

An obituary says that Lindsay, a Navy veteran, "lived his life to the fullest; boldly and unapologetically."

It continues, "He was an intrepid traveler, always ready for another adventure. He had a magnificent and wicked sense of humor and a passion for making life as fun as possible. He was a good dad, a good friend, and a good man who will be sorely missed by many."

As per his wishes, Steve was cremated and there was no formal funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to please consider a donation to JASMYN, a Jacksonville-based LGBTQ organization grounded in social justice, youth empowerment, and liberation.