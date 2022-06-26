Police: Man killed in Ribault area shooting

Investigators said the victim was in his early 40's.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in the Ribault area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive North around 12:45 p.m. where they found a man in his early 40's with a gun shot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy. This is an active investigation. Officials have not released any information about the victims identity,

If you have an information about the deadly shooting, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.