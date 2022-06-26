'Enough is enough | Survivors hold memorial for unsolved homicides in Jacksonville

“It’s time to put the guns down. Enough is enough. If you know something say something." - Janice Fields

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families gathered around the football field at the Legends Center in Jacksonville on Saturday to honor their loved ones who were lost to gun violence.

“We are angry. We want justice for our family. We are loved ones. We want justice," said Janice Fields.

She's the mother of Rashaud Fields, the young man who was shot to death just hours after graduating from Raines Highschool.

Fields says she wants answers.

“It’s time to put the guns down. Enough is enough. If you know something say something," said Fields.

Fields is just one of many mothers who want justice for their child.

Lashan Mahone is the mother of Shawnell, who was found dead on the side of the road in northwest Jacksonville three years ago.

Mahone says her sons’ murderer is still out there and that’s what hurts her.

“I'm not alone. I got people fighting for the same cause. Mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters were all fighting for the same cause and that’s to stop the violence and save our children," said Mahone.

Germaine Dubose hosted this event. He is Tayda Smith’s husband. Smith was a mother of four, who was shot and killed at a Race Way gas station on the northside.

Dubose tells me their children inspired him to have a memorial.