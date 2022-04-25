Man killed in crash while riding dirtbike on Soutel Drive

The man driving the bike was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead once at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a dirtbike crash in the Carver Manor area on Sunday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving a dirtbike and two cars at Soutel Drive and New Kings Road.

A man on a dirtbike smashed into a car that was trying to turn left. The dirtbike driver then crashed into a second car before being thrown from his bike. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to JSO.

The man driving the bike was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead once at the hospital.

The identity of the man has not been released, at this time.

The car drivers stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. No one riding in the cars was injure, officials confirmed.

When asked if this crash was connected to a nearby officer involved crash from earlier on Sunday night, officials said they did not know for sure.