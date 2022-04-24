Residents fighting for repairs along George Crady Bridge

Parts of the bridge have fallen into the water, a security fence restricts nearly half of the bridge from use. A new notice warns of even more closures.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved and historic fishing pier is shrinking. Not physically shrinking, but finding a spot on the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier in Nassau County is getting harder due to deteriorating conditions and new notice is warning of closures that could force people away.

The mile-long span was built in 1948 and was closed to traffic in 1999 When a new stretch of A1A was constructed.

It was renamed the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier in 2003 in honor of state Rep. George Crady who fought to save the bridge for public fishing

Since then, hurricanes, time and the corrosive impacts of sea air and saltwater are causing parts of the bridge to fall into the water. Driving past the bridge you can see pieces of concrete are missing.

Current access is only available from the Nassau County side at Amelia Island State Park, a padlocked security fence restricts nearly half of the bridge from use.

A new notice warns of even more closures due to advanced deterioration of the structure, according to this FL Department of Environmental Protection.

Leatrice Bell, whose family uses the spot every weekend and knew George Crady, says this is not what was envisioned when he fought to save the bridge.

“Mr. George Crady told me years ago there was money allocated to maintain this park, that was in ’03. Nothing has been done, where is the money, the park has gone down," Bell said.

A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said, “Two repair and renovations projects are currently underway: improving safety railings, as mentioned in the timeline, and an electronic gate that will automatically open and close with current park operating hours to facilitate entry.“

As if this weekend, the electronic fence has been installed at the opening of the bridge.

But families like Bell says it's not enough.

“We would like to see this bridge open up from Nassau to Duval, from Duval to Nassau like it use to be so we can spread out cause we are bunched up, we are crowded, and it’s overcrowded," Bell said.

The project to improve safety railings is currently underway.