Family says local hairstylist is paralyzed from waist down after being shot by boyfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family says Justin Hopkins is the man who shot 30-year-old Keyiera Thomas who is now facing second degree murder, possession by firearm by a convicted felon, and theft of motor vehicle.

This shooting happened on April 3rd in the Ribault area.

Thomas’ mother, Vonlisa Perry says her daughter was in the car with Hopkins that Sunday morning and in moments leading up to the shooting she says her daughter called her. Right away she knew something was up.

Perry says she didn’t see any signs of domestic violence between Hopkins and her daughter.

She describes her daughter as a very positive, loving, and family oriented.

Willie Perry, uncle of Thomas, says that she’s improving every day and the family is just asking for prayers.

“Our whole thought is that we are a positive thinking family and our thought is that god is going to heal her. She’s going to walk. We believe it she believes it and that’s what we are praying for," said Perry.