Man in critical condition following Baymeadows shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Baymeadows area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Evergreen Club Apartments along Southbrook Drive in response to a reported shooting.

Once police arrived they say located a 25-year-old man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times.

JSO says residents heard shots fired but failed to call 911. It wasn’t until the man's girlfriend went outside to check on him she discovered that he had been shot

JFRD took the man to a hospital in critical condition.