Argument during youth football game ends in shooting at Greenland Park

No injuries have been reported to police and no suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say fired shots during a youth football game at Greenland Park Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. while the Mandarin Athletic Association was hosting an Elite South Youth Football League tournament at the park.

About 500 people were at the park as multiple teams faced each other.

During one of the games, two spectators got into an argument and one pulled out a handgun from a backpack and started shooting.

Once shots were fired, everyone in the crowd starting scattering to leave the park.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting, police said.

The suspect remains at large as officers continue to investigate.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a Black sweatshirt and a red belt.