36-year-old man in a coma for weeks after motorcycle accident on Herlong Road

Family members say he was test driving his motorcycle when he T-boned a dirt bike

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family tells First Coast News this incident happened on the 25th of last month around 8:15 PM.

Family identified the man on the motorcycle as Joey Kelley.

Kelley’s mother, Jodi Thompson, says doctors told her the accident caused him several brain bleeds and severe brain trauma.

She told First Coast News that her son did not have a helmet on while he was test driving his motorcycle, but she says that’s not like him.

Thompson says Kelley is still in the hospital in a coma and he’s not taking commands. Doctors are giving him medication to bring him out of the coma.

Thompson says what the family needs right now are prayers.

“He is a happy go lucky person. He loves his family. He loves his wife. He loves his kids. Family is Joeys world,” said Thompson.

Thompson says this is a devastating situation and is encouraging others to wear your helmets.