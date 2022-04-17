Eight hours, five shootings, two dead, four injured in violent Jacksonville weekend

Police have not said if any of the shootings are related. No arrests have been made.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and three are wounded in four different shootings during a particularly violent six-hours in Jacksonville.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Powers Avenue at about 4 a.m. Sunday and located two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said there was a large gathering in the parking lot of a business when an argument started, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release states.

Someone pulled out a firearm and started shooting, police said.

The first shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. That's when officers were called to the 5000 block of Normandy Boulevard. Police said another large gathering was reported in that area when gunshots rang out injuring a 17-year-old, a JSO news release states. The victim was driven to the hospital by an "unknown individual," police said.

Officers were then called to the 5000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for another shooting at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. This victim was also 17 years old, police said. Investigators reported another large gathering in the parking lot of a business. Police said the gathering was for a "car club meeting."

About 3 hour later, officers were called back out to Normandy Boulevard again. This time in the 5700 block. Investigators said the victim claimed he was on Interstate 295 near Wilson Boulevard when he heard gunshots and later discovered he was shot, a JSO news release states. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.



Police have not said if any of the shootings are related. No arrests were made.

At 6:20 a.m., Sunday another person was shot in what police said appears to be an "isolated incident" in the 1800 block of Hubbard Street. Police a man was shot in his arm and taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings are asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 90-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at1-866-845-Tips.