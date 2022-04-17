One killed, one seriously injured during State Road 21 crash

While passing the car, the Chevy hit the front of a Toyota Highlander that was traveling northbound.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, unrelated report.

A 43-year-old Hathorne man was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 43-year-old man was traveling south on State Road 21 around 11:58 a.m.. The driver attempted to pass the car in front of him by getting over into the northbound lane.

While passing the car, the Chevy hit the front of a Toyota Highlander that was traveling northbound, officials said. The Chevy came to a stop on the grassy shoulder. The Toyota, driven by a 34-year-old, stopped partially blocking the northbound lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet was declared dead on the scene of the crash. The Toyota driver, who is also from Hathorne, was seriously injured during the wreck, according to the crash report.