Man arrested after shooting person to death after soliciting woman for sex, JSO report says

Khamani Dawson, 18, has been charged with murder after a 31-year-old man was shot to death on Tuesday in the 6500 block of Mission Court in Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Tuesday.

A man is in jail following the shooting death of man Tuesday afternoon in the 6500 block of Mission Court, Jacksonville police said. Khamani Dawson, 18, is charged with murder in the death of the 31-year-old man, a JSO news release states.

A witness, a woman who said she was with the victim, told investigators that Dawson messaged her on her Text Now account soliciting her for a sexual encounter, a JSO incident report states. After agreeing on a price and a location to meet, Dawson told the woman he'll be there in a U-Haul truck.

After meeting with the woman, the suspect told her he didn't have the agreed-upon sum of money and told her to leave, the report states. The woman then asked Dawson for gas money since she drove to the location. He attempted to pay her through Cash App and when that didn't work, he handed her a fake $100 bill which she refused to take, the report states.

The woman then went to another vehicle where the victim was located. She told him the suspect didn't have money to pay her and wasn't going to give her gas money, the report states.

The suspect drove off in the U-Haul and the woman and victim followed him to an apartment complex at 6561 Mission Ct. The men got into a fight and the victim was shot.