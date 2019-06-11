JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for a man who smashed three windows at a local business Monday morning.

It happened at The Hair Bank Salon along Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville's Northside.

"The element of not knowing is what really bothers us," owner Lorraine Hogan said.

Surprisingly, the man didn't bother to go inside.

"That’s what shocked me the most," Hogan said. "Just like an act of hate to just come in and bust out the windows and want nothing in return. That made no sense to me."

The salon is now boarded up but is still open for business.

Hogan said the attack cost her thousands of dollars in unexpected expenses.

"It’s almost Black Friday and we wanted to prepare for that so that we can give sales to the people around the area and this kind of just cuts us deep where we just can't give as much as we wanted to," Hogan said.

Hogan's only hope now is that the suspect is caught.

"There are plenty of businesses up and down Lem Turner and we want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to any of the other businesses," she said.

Hogan said police haven't identified the suspect and she's offering a cash reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.