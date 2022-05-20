Man arrested in north Florida allegedly transporting 1,900 pounds of cannabis

Officers stopped Terrance Jamahl Allen for failing to submit for inspection. Police say there were 64 boxes of cannabis in his U-Haul truck.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County, according to a press release.

On May 18, 2022, OALE officers stopped Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan, for failing to enter Agricultural Interdiction Station 6A and submit for inspection, the press release continued.

Allen was driving a rented six-wheel U-Haul truck, and was found to be transporting 64 boxes of cannabis totaling a weight of 1907 pounds, the news release said.

Allen was booked into the Suwannee County Jail with bond set at $1,037,000, the news release said.

“To transport nearly one ton of illegal cannabis is a serious crime, and the intent to sell unregulated products poses serious risks to consumer safety. That is why I have been and continue to be an outspoken advocate for federal cannabis legalization that would provide a regulated, legal market to protect consumers and combat this type of criminal activity,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“This arrest should send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated as our dedicated agricultural law enforcement officers continue to hold individuals and organizations accountable, protecting Floridians from illicit activity and potentially contaminated products, Fried said.”

The news release said Allen was booked on the following charges: