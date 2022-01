πŸ”·πŸ”Ά Ace is on the Case! πŸ”ΆπŸ”·



CIU & K9 Ace sniff out 125 Pounds of Marijuana on local roadway. Trooper stops vehicle for unlawful window tint and finds six suitcases of high grade substance. The West Coast Cannabis will not make it to streets of the First Coast! Good boy, Ace! pic.twitter.com/ixe44V2dCK