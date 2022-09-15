Man arrested following investigation of deadly Lake Lucina area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Lake Lucina area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, September 13, police responded to the 2600 block of University Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting. Officials found an adult man dead in a parking lot. The medical examiner's office was later able to determine the victim was shot to death, officials said.
Investigators identified 32-year-old Bradley Taylor as a suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued and Taylor was arrested, police said.