Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue/
Erik Fountano, 37, has been identified by family members as the victim of the shooting.
His family says he was a father of four.
The Fountano family is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.