Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue/

Erik Fountano, 37, has been identified by family members as the victim of the shooting.

His family says he was a father of four.

The Fountano family is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding his death.