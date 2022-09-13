JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street

Officers are waiting on official word from the Medical Examiner's officer regarding the type of object that the man was wounded by.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut.

Upon arrival, JSO says they located a man with at least one wound to his upper body area. Police say he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later declared dead by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Police are canvassing the area for additional information and say everyone they've spoken with has been cooperative.