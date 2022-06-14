Possible bomb threat shuts down I-95 both directions for four-mile radius

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A four-mile stretch of I-95 is shut down in each direction in what Florida Highway Patrol says is a "possible bomb threat" in a car.
A large police presence can be seen blocking off the road, stopping all lanes on the I-95 Southbound at the I-295 Philips and all lanes Northbound at Old St. Augustine Road.
FHP says that Highway Patrol was called to aid the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office with the situation.
A single black car can be seen on the road from traffic cameras, appearing to have airbags deployed.
Exercise caution if driving on I-95 and expect delays.
This is a developing story and we will update as we know more.