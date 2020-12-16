MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Goodwill of North Florida in charity spree

MacKenzie Scott's donation is the largest in Goodwill of North Florida’s history. Scott is the former wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Goodwill of North Florida announced Wednesday that an incredible donation of $10 million was made from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The donation is the largest in the organization's history

Scott is an author and the former wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos. She announced Tuesday she had donated an estimated $4.16 billion in a recent charity spree.

Goodwill of North Florida says the gift will enable the organization to continue and expand its direct efforts across the 14 counties it serves, which equips the community with the skills they need to get back to work and onto sustainable career paths.

Goodwill of North Florida was one of 384 organizations to be selected for a donation. According to Scott, her team selected recipients based on the non-profits capacity to make effective use of funding and because of its strong leadership.

Goodwill of North Florida CEO David Rey received the news late Tuesday.

“I’m still picking my jaw up from the floor," he said. "This is absolutely a game-changing gift that will allow us to continue our mission of breaking down barriers to employment in our community."