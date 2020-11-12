Anonymous donor drops diamond ring in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Jacksonville

The engagement ring was dropped into a kettle at a Jacksonville Publix, taped to a folded dollar bill.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wasn't a traditional donation by any means.

While sorting through coins and bills in his Salvation Army Red Kettle, one volunteer was stunned to find an engagement ring taped to a folded dollar bill.

“Oh look, it’s a diamond ring,” volunteer Captain Kirk said as he unfolded the bill. The group of Kettle Counters shouted with excitement and gathered to see it.

The engagement ring had been dropped into a kettle at a Jacksonville Publix by an anonymous donor. The ring was taken to Miriam’s Jewelers in San Marco and appraised between $8,000 and $9,000.

The Salvation Army says the diamond is a 1.75 carat stone, M/N color, VVS2 clarity set in yellow gold.

“We are very excited about this tremendously generous gift right here in our community,” said Development Director, Robert Devers.

The Salvation Army of Jacksonville says it will likely include the ring in an auction to get the most someone is willing to give and help serve a lot more people this year.

The Red Kettle Campaign funds help provide year-round services and programs such as emergency disaster relief, clothing assistance, transportation, shelter, food assistance, youth programs, financial assistance, and Christmas assistance.

“We are encouraged by every donation because it means someone gave of their hard-earned money to help others and we are hoping this diamond ring donation will inspire others to give," Biggers said.

To volunteer on behalf of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, visit RegistertoRing.com.