As much of the South continues to deal with extreme heat, Jacksonville fire crews tell First Coast News they've responded to several heat related calls.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As much of the South continues to deal with extreme heat, temperatures reaching 100 degrees in the majority of the southern states, Jacksonville fire crews tell First Coast News they’ve responded to several heat related calls in the last couple of weeks.

Mowing the lawn is probably the last thing anyone wants to do when it’s above 90 degrees outside, but if it’s your job, like Eric Shine, you make it work.

“Obviously when it’s 100 degrees, it’s a little bit more hot so you have to prepare the correct way, like I said, doing hydration the day before,” said Shine.

Shine’s Lawn Care has been around in Jacksonville the last four years and Eric says he knows exactly what to do when the summer months roll around.

“Stay hydrated with drinking water and things like that but not only that and you have to make sure you’re fueling your body with the right types of foods and not only that you have to make sure you have the right type of equipment, covering your arms with sleeves,” said Shine.

First Coast News cameras caught people at Riverside Park, taking a jog, swinging and enjoying the hot temperatures, but for those who need a break from the heat, the City Rescue Mission is open as a cooling center.

“If they see someone who appears to be one of our neighbors experiencing homelessness and staying on the street these next few days, especially during the middle of the day… it’s dangerous to be out there,” said Paul Stasi, City Rescue Mission.

As temperatures continue to climb and the risk for a heat advisory increases, Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz is on your side with the three ‘S’ words to remember.

“Sunscreen, shade and stay hydrated… very simple things you can do to protect you and your family in this summer heat wave,” said Rautenkranz.

The City of Jacksonville says they haven’t opened any cooling sites at the moment, but the City Rescue Mission opens its doors to anyone in need any time the temperature goes above 95 degrees.