We're seeing all-time record hot "feels like" temps across Jacksonville this week

The heat index, also known as apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was just a few weeks ago when you heard Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz saying, "Today will be our hottest day of the year so far in Jacksonville!"

But guess what?

She said it yet again on Good Morning Jacksonville on Monday. With conditions expected to be equally as hot on Tuesday, another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. The heat index will rise to 115 degrees across town with values up to 120 degrees along the coast.

And the oppressive heat and humidity are breaking records!

St. Simons Island observed an all-time record maximum heat index on Monday of 126 degrees. That was the "feels like" temperature as a result of a 98F air temperature and 83F dew point. This ranks as the highest peak heat index breaking the 123-degree record set on August 1, 1999. The dew point peaked at 84F, which also tied the all-time record high dew point for St. Simons Island.

In Duval County, Craig Executive Airport hit a heat index of 117 degrees on Monday. This "feels like" temperature was also recorded twice in July of 2023 and ties the all-time record for Craig Executive Airport.

The Jacksonville International Airport hit a heat index of 114 degrees on Monday. While not quite a record maximum heat index, it is the fourth highest for the month of August for the climate site.