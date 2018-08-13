JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Andrew Jackson High School (AJHS) once dominated in athletics. They've graduated several players in various sports that have gone pro. But the school’s athletic facilities have seen better days. The weight room, in particular, is in desperate need of repairs but there are athletes within AJHS working against the odds with what little they have.

"Some people when I tell them I did weightlifting they're like you, you're so small what can you lift ten pounds,” said student Jahzara Williams. “I'm like no. I can lift 60."

She's 89 pounds, barely stands 5 feet tall and proves, “Don't judge people, don't judge a book by its cover because some of the girls were really big but I was able to lift more weights than them."

Eager to quiet those who doubted her, Williams managed to make it to districts in the bench press and power clean and qualify for regionals her freshman year.

"I kind of felt sad that I was the only person who made it from my team and I had to leave my team behind," Williams said.

She trains on equipment that desperately needs to be replaced including broken tile, rusted machines, ripped floor mats and bench cushions.

"Regardless of the circumstance, regardless of the conditions we have, she was determined to make a name for herself and to represent Jackson well," said athletic director, Nina Farmer.

She led an effort to raise funds for new team uniforms, helping to boost her athletes self-esteem but there's a daunting reality they're forced to face when competition wraps and it's time to resume training.

"Boy, the progress that we think we're making - when we come back here it's kind of like a mental setback for us," she said.

"We could do better with the equipment but we have to start from somewhere so at least we have the equipment," Williams said.

There's an old adage Williams often refers to that she says also applies to her high school: "Don't judge a book by its cover and don't let anybody tell you different and keep trying."

Principal Tracolya Clinch says the district is doing what it can but budget constraints has left AJHS with little funds to replace the decades' old equipment and facilities her athletes are forced to use.

