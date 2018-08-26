The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Three people have died and 11 people have been injured according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
According to the Associated Press, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have said there are no outstanding suspects.
The shooter has been identified as David Katz.
Three dead, 11 injured in mass shooting at Madden video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing
Victims have taken to Twitter to talk about their experiences.
Witnesses are recounting the moments during the shooting at the landing.
