The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Three people have died and 11 people have been injured according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the Associated Press, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have said there are no outstanding suspects.

WATCH: Witness: 'I'm not going to blame guns for this'

The shooter has been identified as David Katz.

Witnesses are recounting the moments during the shooting at the landing.

Survivor of #JaxLandingShooting saying she just came to play video games, and now she leaves with a victim of a mass shooting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Bb0GaW79f6 — Crystal Bailey (@cbaileynews) August 26, 2018

