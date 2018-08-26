GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND SOUNDS, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

This video was taken from the Twitch live stream of a Madden tournament taking place at the Jacksonville Landing. The sound is graphic, viewer discretion advised.

Jacksonville Shooting



Madden Tournament



😔



🔊 pic.twitter.com/meUNGlmD8G — Mau (@MauCamasaqui) August 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, multiple fatalities have been reported.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

JSO warns to stay away from the area.

