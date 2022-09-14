Lakewood preschool says suspect has been apprehended in text to parents following search

Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool were notified that a suspect was apprehended, JSO says no one has been arrested.

Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been apprehended as of Wednesday morning.

Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that the suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News that no arrests have been made.

Read the full text below from the school below:

Dear LPP Parents,

We have been notified by a JSO officer that the person of interest has been apprehended.

Thank you for your trust and understanding these past few days!

Sincerely,

Principal Ossi

Residents were alarmed by a massive police presence all day on Monday, sending a school and church into lockdown. Police confirmed they initially responded to reports of shots fired near Stanford Road and University Boulevard. Officials later returned to investigate near San Jose Boulevard and Arcadia Drive, launching a large search. It is unknown if these two investigations are related.

Helicopters were seen in the sky and teams were seen searching a nearby creek. Officers and K-9 units were seen searching through backyards. According to neighbors, police were looking for a person of interest.

"We heard the helicopters and all of a sudden, had the officers knocking on our doors," Neighbor Jimmy Rosado said. "There were three officers and their dogs. They asked us to open the gate, they had the dogs check back and forth. They left and went down the neighborhoods here and there."