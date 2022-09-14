Man arrested following reported shooting, police search in Lakewood area

Fredrick Eugene Pierallini III, 26, is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after a shooting and large search, spanning from Monday until Wednesday, according to an arrest report. Fredrick Eugene Pierallini III, 26, is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.

On Monday around 5:57 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Stanford Road and University Boulevard West after reports of gunfire. The victim told officials she was sitting outside of CubeSmart, waiting to get in, when the incident happened.

The arrest report is heavily redacted, but something happened with the victim and the unknown man, later identified as Pierallini, before he allegedly shot at her. The victim began to shout and Pierallini took off in a white truck, according to the arrest report.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Pierallini by speaking to witnesses and neighbors. A neighbor then pointed the man out to an officer, who drew his gun, but Pierallini ran off on foot.

JSO set up a perimeter to conduct a search for the suspect. Investigators spoke with Pierallini's mother, who told them that her son struggled with bipolar disorder and had not been taking his medicine. During the search, the suspects car was found at 5551 Auburn Road, the arrest report said.

On Wednesday, Pierallini’ s mother notified police that her son was currently at her home, taking a shower. JSO and the SWAT team responded to the residence on Monette Road and took the man into custody.