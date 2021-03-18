Lake City Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Police say 17-year-old Mason Bryan was last seen Wednesday night around 8:30 wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing teenage girl.

Police say 17-year-old Mason Bryan was last seen Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 leaving a local facility in Lake City. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Mason, pictured below, is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be heading toward Waldo, Florida, police say.