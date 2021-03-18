Lake City Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing teenage girl.
Police say 17-year-old Mason Bryan was last seen Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 leaving a local facility in Lake City. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.
Mason, pictured below, is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be heading toward Waldo, Florida, police say.
Anyone who sees Mason or who has information about where is might be is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343, or dial 911 immediately.