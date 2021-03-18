x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Lake City Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Police say 17-year-old Mason Bryan was last seen Wednesday night around 8:30 wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing teenage girl.

Police say 17-year-old Mason Bryan was last seen Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 leaving a local facility in Lake City. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Mason, pictured below, is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be heading toward Waldo, Florida, police say.

Anyone who sees Mason or who has information about where is might be is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343, or dial 911 immediately.

Credit: Lake City Police Department
Missing 17-year-old Mason Bryan

RELATED: Lake City Police searching for 1 missing teen girl last seen leaving mental health clinic

RELATED: Missing teens slept in dugout in Jacksonville park, told police they're in love, report says