Lake City complaint of excessive police force leads to more complaints from residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been months since Martinezz Bowman's leg was severely wounded after being mauled by a Columbia County K-9 unit, but the wound still requires medical attention, and his family is still upset.

"I thought I was going to die," Bowman said.

In October, Columbia County Sheriff Deputies, in what has been described as a failed traffic stop over a tail light issue, released a K9 deputy and the dog mauled him.

The law firm of Phillips and Hunt are now representing Bowman and sent a letter to the Columbia Sheriff of its 'intent to sue.'

Attorney Christopher Jackson, with the law firm, said since the notice of intent to sue was made public, his office has received more complaints from Lake City residents about the use of excessive police force.

"People are like this story finally opened my eyes," said Jackson.

He shared a summary of some of the complaints with On Your Side:

2019 incident. Black man was walking around. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) K9 deputy IDd him with 3 outstanding traffic court warrants (not felonies). Deputy told man to stop. Man began to run away. Deputy warned him twice that he would send his K9 after man. Man ignored warnings. K9 chased man down and chomped into his left leg. Transported to ER and stitched up. Arrested for Felony Resisting. State later downgraded charges to Misdemeanor Resistance. Man pled no contest to the misdemeanor. Apparently this K9 Officer may have been fired because of his misconduct and improper use of K9.

2020 incident. White woman driving her daughter’s vehicle. Pulled over for out headlight by CCSO Deputy who smelled marijuana. Surprised, woman consented to a search. Deputy found insignificant amount of weed, threw it away, and began to write her a civil citation. Without warning, Ofc. David Harvey arrived on scene, claimed that she was driving under the influence, coerced her into doing field sobriety exercises, and arrested her. The transporting officer told her that she didn’t seem impaired at all. At the jail, Ofc. David Harvey was the breath test operator and made inappropriate comments to her. She refused to blow because she thought it shady that the arresting officer would make her do a breath test. State charged her for DUI and criminal refusal.

2020 incident. Woman’s son was right outside of waffle house listening to music in his car. A Lake City PD Officer approached his car telling him to turn his music off. Son refused. Deputy demand license. Son drove off. People finally stopped the vehicle. While attempting to apprehend son, they broke his left hip.

Local clergyman. He’d been harassed for the last 10 years by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). First run-in led to an arrest and resulted in a dislocated shoulder, seizures, and other health maladies. He has heard other stories from people talking about mistreatment by CCSO.

"There probably need to be an investigation to see just how far back this goes," said Jackson.

On Monday, Lake City residents said enough is enough and took to the streets in protest.

Among those in front of Lake City Hall was Laquan Bowman. Laquan Bowman is a correctional officer and the mother of Martinezz .

"My son cried for his life for no reason," Laquan said.

After the protest, residents went to the Lake City City Council meeting and called for change. It was not an agenda item, but before the meeting was over, the city council voted 4-to-1 to create a Citizens Advisory Board.

The newly created entity will keep an eye on the Lake City Police Department actions.

"At the very least something is being done," said Jackson. "I would commend the lake city officials for making a smart but also a quick decision."

Mayor Stephen Witt said he cast the 'no' vote.

"I am not absolutely opposed to it, but would like to know more," said Witt.

Witt said the mechanics need to be worked out as to what will the citizen advisory board do and how it will function. Other variables the mayor wants to consider are the people on the board and its authorities.

"We will have a workshop to decide what to do," said Witt.

On Your Side reached out to the Lake City Police Chief for comment and so far no response.