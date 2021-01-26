Man's leg mauled by police K9, plans to sue Columbia County sheriff, Lake City police

The intent to sue notice alleges a "racist, prejudiced agenda" in the traffic stop and subsequent K9 attack.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — **WARNING: Some may find the photo below graphic and disturbing.**

A man whose leg was severely bitten by a deputy's K9 during an October traffic stop in Columbia County intends to sue the sheriff's office and the City of Lake City for negligence.

According to an Intent to Sue Notice dated Jan. 21, the unnamed claimant says police "aggressively pursued" his vehicle and later filed a "false report" citing broken tail lights as the reason for the stop when "the brake lights and turn signals clearly work."

The report says the man, instead of stopping, drove at an "admittedly low rate of speed to his neighborhood and home, afraid for his life given the recent police encounters involving African American males."

According to the letter, "well after the fact, the officers claim they detected alcohol or marijuana" to execute a "warrantless search" of the man's car.

"The victim was unarmed, not any threat to the officers or others, and was simply trying to negotiate a peaceful communication or arrest without getting shot and killed," the letter says. Instead, the letter says, the officer released his K9 “which mauls the victim’s leg. The victim screams out repeatedly and the officers do nothing.”



Photographs released by the man’s lawyers show large gaping wounds on both side of his left leg

First Coast News has reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for comment and will update this story when they respond.