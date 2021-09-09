Kenneth Adkins files motion for new trial after arrest of former DA Jackie Johnson draws scrutiny over past cases

Malone and Kenneth Adkins Project Freedom are asking for the current DA to make a new trial for the pastor and drop his previous charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Former pastor Kenneth Adkins of Brunswick has filed a motion for a new trial.

Jackie Johnson was the District Attorney when he was arrested and prosecuted, and now her criminal indictment is prompting new scrutiny of some of her old cases.

A grand jury found that Johnson obstructed the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020. She has not entered a plea.

Adkins was convicted in 2017 of eight child molestation charges. Reverend Fer-Rell Malone contends Adkins was wrongfully convicted. His argument was the teens in question were older than 16, Georgia's age of consent.

"The timeline that Jackie Johnson's office put together was a lie," Malone bluntly said.

Malone and Kenneth Adkins Project Freedom are asking for the current DA to make a new trial for the pastor and drop his previous charges.