Attorney for one of Ahmaud Arbery's killers unclear whether another attorney will represent him on appeal due to 'Woke Left Mob' targeting him

William Roddie Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, said he plans to file an appeal, but isn't likely to represent Bryan in that appeal.

Now, Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, said he's not sure if Bryan will be able to find an attorney to try his appeal because Bryan is "targeted by the woke left mob." Gough said he most likely won't represent Bryan on appeal because "Bryan's interests would best be served by having other counsels handle his appeal," but Gough said, "never say never."

“In the present political climate, with attorneys across the country under attack for defending individuals targeted by the Woke Left Mob, it is unclear whether another attorney would be willing to represent Roddie on appeal -- especially if they must do so pro Bono," Gough told First Coast News in a statement.

Regarding GoFundMe and Spotfund shutting down the fundraisers Bryan's fiancée started for legal costs, Gough wrote the following on Facebook.

"The right to counsel, a guarantee enshrined in our Constitution, means little if ordinary people like Roddie Bryan cannot raise funds for their own defense -- and that includes the right to raise funds for an appeal. The cancellation of legitimate online efforts to raise funds for Roddie Bryan is simply the latest manifestation of a woke left mob mentality that relentlessly seeks to undermine the institutions of our government."

Both GoFundMe and Spotfund said the fundraisers violated their terms and policies raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.