JTA receives 2 electric, zero-emissions buses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authorities (JTA) is welcoming its first zero-emission battery powered electric GILLIG buses to its fleet.

According to the JTA, each of the two 40-foot buses can seat up to 48 passengers and have Wi-Fi, on-board digital monitors and contactless payment.

“The delivery of these zero-emission electric buses is a major milestone for the JTA and brings us closer to achieving our long-term sustainability goals,” said JTA Chief Executive Officer, Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “We believe that electrification is going to be the standard at some point, not just an alternative fuel source. That is why we took this historic first step in 2021, so we are prepared to continue electrifying our fleet in the years ahead.”

The buses, which are built in California by GILLIG, are powered by six batteries. The buses can travel 150 miles before needing to recharge. The power is all renewable.

“It’s an honor to work with the JTA as they take a major step toward electrifying their fleet with the latest in battery electric bus technology,” said Bill Fay, GILLIG Vice President of Sales. “They are enhancing the quality of life for their communities by providing innovative, safe and efficient transportation.”