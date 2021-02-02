Firefighters extinguish Tuesday morning house fire in Orange Park

Services from The Red Cross were requested for one adult and one child but there were no injuries reported.

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department worked to extinguish a Tuesday morning house fire in Orange Park.

JFRD tweeted that it was responding to the 7000 block of Jammes Road to a residential structure fire around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, more crews were requested. The homeowner told crews that all occupants were out of the house.

The fire was called 'under control' at 7:14 a.m.