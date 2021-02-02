x
Firefighters extinguish Tuesday morning house fire in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department worked to extinguish a Tuesday morning house fire in Orange Park.

JFRD tweeted that it was responding to the 7000 block of Jammes Road to a residential structure fire around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, more crews were requested. The homeowner told crews that all occupants were out of the house. 

The fire was called 'under control' at 7:14 a.m.

Services from The Red Cross were requested for one adult and one child but there were no injuries reported.

Credit: JFRD

