Trout River community pushing back on proposed 243 home development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are 113 acres of pristine property near the Broward Cove Broward Pointe Communities.

Except for the traffic noise from nearby Interstate 95, there is a sense of peace and nature is at rest.

However, with a proposed rezoning change for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) that could change, the community is fighting back. If the Broward Cove community is ready for development, the residents say what is being proposed is not the right fit.

"What we take exception to is irresponsible development," said Michael Celenza.

The proposed development calls for 243 new homes on 50-foot lots, Celenza said. That equals about three homes per acre. He also said it does not fit in with the current community standard of 90-foot lots.

"We don't oppose development it has to be done responsibility," Celenza said. "It has to take everything in concern, the safety concerns with one way in and one way out."

In addition to concerns over the environmental impact on property that is now zone agricultural, the community is afraid the impact such a development may have on road safety.

The narrow road that connects the community is the only way in and the only way out, and everyone has to go over a railroad crossing.

Celenza said the additional traffic will create a dangerous situation.

"We estimate a 400% increase in railroad crossings think about that for a moment," said Celenza.

Celenza said residents invited all 19 city council members to see firsthand how the proposed ordinance 2020-0689 would affect their community. He said four showed up.

"We have researched the zoning requirements, we have researched the 2030 comprehensive plan and the rezoning request would violate no less than six current zoning regs," Celenza explained. "So there is compelling reason not to approve the rezoning."

The St.Johns Riverkeeper opposes it over flooding and poor water quality concerns.

The Duval Soil and Water Conservation District also voiced concerns saying the proposed PUD rezoning would cause harm to the natural resources.

"There are so many unintended consequences that come from this we just want to make them aware," he said.

The community plans to attended every city council meeting to let their concerns be heard.

City Councilmember Ju'Coby Pittman is the district representative. She said she went out and heard the residents' concerns but was not ready to make comment.

"It is a quasi Judicial matter and I have to remain neutral until it is time to vote on the issue," said Pittman.