Watch Live | Large police presence in Deerwood area; Southside Boulevard, Touchton Road blocked off

Traffic is currently being redirected back down Touchton Road. Police have not disclosed what the nature of the incident is.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident in the Southside area.

The intersection of Southside Boulevard and Touchton Road is blocked off while officials respond to a scene at 4100 Southside Boulevard.

Traffic is currently being redirected back down Touchton Road.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time. Please use caution and avoid the area.

Police are expected to hold a media briefing at the Tinseltown movie theater.

No further information was immediately available.

Large police presence near the intersection of Touchton and Southside in the Southside. Intersection is blocked off, working on details as they become available. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/7IV3PEJGo3 — Andrew Badillo (@andrewbadillo99) January 6, 2022

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time. Please use caution and avoid the area.

Police are expected to hold a media briefing at the Tinseltown movie theater.

No further information was immediately available.