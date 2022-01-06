Glynn County Police Department announces 'Operation Safe Glynn'

The initiative is in response to several recent shootings and violent crimes in the community, GCPD said in a news release.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is working to make the community safer in the wake of several recent shootings and violent crimes.

GCPD is announcing "Operation Safe Glynn."

Chief of Police Jacques Battiste and other Glynn County public safety agencies are speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday in Selden Park.

You can watch the news conference live here.

The move is in response to "numerous shootings and violent crimes across our community," the release says. Police will discuss their mission of community outreach resources and engagement, or CORE, and detail an outline of data-driven problem solving police model to address the needs of the community and provide for a safer Glynn County, the release says.

One of the recent acts of violence, a deadly shooting last month in Selden Park, left an 18-year-old dead. At that time, Battiste said the police department would soon implement additional measures to fight criminal behavior, and create a safer space for the community's young people.