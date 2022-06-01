Westside house fire leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital

JFRD crews arrived to the home within four minutes of receiving the call at 3:30 a.m.. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed and one person is in the hospital after a fire Thursday morning at a home on Ingram Street.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived to the home within four minutes of receiving the call at 3:30 a.m.. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

JEA crews were also called to the scene to help with downed power lines, which made the fire even more dangerous, a JFRD spokesperson said.

Neighbors told firefighters there were two people inside the home. Their identities and ages are not yet available, JFRD said.

Firefighters had to deal with other homes being exposed to the flames and work to prevent them from catching fire also. They are putting out hot spots.

The State Fire Marshal has been requested to take over the investigation and try to determine the cause of the fire, JFRD said.