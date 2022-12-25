JSO looking for missing, endangered woman last seen in Mandarin

She has reportedly been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and police are attempting to locate her in efforts to ascertain her safety.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered woman in the Mandarin area.

Police say Paula Gerding, 82, was last seen on foot just after 1:30 a.m. in the 11800 Block of Mountain Wood Lane. She has reportedly been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and police are attempting to locate her in efforts to ascertain her safety.

"As we continue the search for Ms. Gerding this morning, we would ask residents around the intersection of Greenland Road (4900 block) and Mountain Wood Lane (11800 block) to check their properties and cameras this morning," said JSO in a news release. "As Ms. Gerding was last seen in the area on foot, it is believed she may still be in the general area in which she was last observed."

The woman is four feet and eleven inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing matching blue and purple pajamas with no shoes.