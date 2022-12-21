FBI assists in search of 5-month-old boy; suspected kidnapper charged

Kason Thomas remains missing and police are searching for 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, who was named a suspect in the AMBER Alert case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are assisting the Columbus Division of Police in the search for 5-month-old Kason Thomas and his suspected kidnapper, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson.

Kason remains missing for a second day and police said they are following any leads and tips to locate him and Jackson.

Kason and his twin brother Kyair went missing Monday evening after the vehicle he and his twin brother were in was stolen from the Short North neighborhood.

Police said Kason and Kyair were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen.

Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Police said he was abandoned outside the airport around 4 a.m. and has reunited with his father.

Kason remains missing and is believed to be in danger.

As of Tuesday, Jackson is considered a suspect in the case. Employees at the Donatos Pizza told detectives she was inside the restaurant Monday night.

Court records say she was seen rushing to the parked vehicle. The mother told police she left the restaurant and saw Jackson get into the driver's seat and drove down North High Street.

On Wednesday, police filed a warrant for Jackson’s arrest. She is now charged with two counts of kidnapping.

Kason and Kyair became the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert that has garnered national attention. With law enforcement still searching for Kason, police announced more efforts in an attempt to find him.

On Wednesday, Columbus police issued an alert for five states surrounding Ohio to be on the lookout for Kason and Jackson. Those states are Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Additionally, police released new photos of the vehicle.

AMBER ALERT – NEW PHOTOS OF STOLEN VEHICLE Investigators are releasing new photos of the stolen 2010 Honda Accord the... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Before charges were filed against Jackson, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant pleaded with her to return Kason.

"Please return Kason Thomas," Bryant said. "Thank you for returning Kyair. You've already shown us you can do the right thing."

Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, having black hair and brown eyes and weighing 159 pounds. Police said at this time they do not believe she had any connection or relationship with the mother or the twin boys.

Police said the 2010 4-door Honda Accord that was stolen is missing the front bumper, has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag number of M965246 on the rear window and a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.” Authorities said the car was suspected to have been in a crash and had damage and purple paint transfer on the left side.

Chief Bryant said the FBI is assisting by providing additional resources to help find Kason and Jackson.

"They [the FBI] have been great in their partnerships and the ability to give us whatever resources that are necessary to help us, whether it's personnel, whether it's technology, they have been extremely helpful,' she said.