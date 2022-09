Police say Hector Hugo Otalvaro, 79, was last seen in the 7700 block of Normandy Boulevard on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered man reported to have Alzheimer's disease on the Westside.

Police say Hector Hugo Otalvaro, 79, was last seen in the 7700 block of Normandy Boulevard on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

He is described by police as being 5-feet and 10-inches tall, 120 pounds and was possibly wearing a blue shirt with red stripes, jeans and white sneakers.

Call police at 904-630-0500 if you have any information.