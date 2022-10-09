'We love you. We miss you': Family searches for missing 15-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside

Da'Mya Laster was last seen at her home on Thomas Street on August 31st.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family on Jacksonville's Westside is desperately searching for a loved one who disappeared more than a week ago.

15-year-old Da'Mya Laster was last seen at her home on Thomas Street on August 31.

Sheliea Laster, her mother, says she's gone up and down the streets on the Westside, in the constant heat and rain over the past week and a half.

She says she and her other daughter both got sick from searching in the rain.

They are not giving up, but they are asking for a little help.

"She's very goofy," said Laster. "She loves to joke around."

Laster would give anything to hear her daughter, Da'Mya's, goofy laugh again.

The last time she saw her, they were having a fight because she was using electronics while she was grounded.

"I heard the door...and she was gone," said Laster.

Laster called JSO to come fill out a missing person's report right away.

She's printed 600 flyers, and has taken to all forms of social media to get the word out.

"I just don't want anything to happen to her," said Laster. "I just have that fear of getting that phone call."

Laster says her daughter has a comprehensive issue and is in special education.

"She's very, very easy to be befriended, and very easy to be persuaded or influenced," said Laster. "That scares me a lot."

Laster says they've had a few leads, but any time they arrive to the location, her daughter is nowhere to be found.

So, she continues searching neighborhoods and shopping plazas, hour after hour, day after day.

"I just need you to come home and be safe," said Laster. "We love you, we miss you, we look for you every day."

Da'Mya was last seen at her house on Thomas Street not far from I-10 in Lackawanna.

Anyone who has any information can reach JSO at 904-630-0500.