Missing endangered 81-year-old in Jacksonville's Sans Souci area found safe

Faye Wilsey was last seen on foot in the area of Beach Boulevard and Marion Road just before 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing 81-year-old Faye Wilsey and is asking for the community’s help Tuesday. She has now been found safe.

On Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the area of 6800 Tamra Lane near Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road to a report of a missing person.

The victim was last seen at her residence by family members just before 8 a.m., and was seen via video surveillance on foot in the area of Beach Boulevard and Marion Road just before 8:35 a.m. The victim has been reportedly diagnosed with dementia, and due to these circumstances, we are asking for assistance in locating her to ascertain her safety.

The missing adult has been identified as:

Name: Faye Wilsey

Age: 81

Race/Sex: White/Female

Heigh/Weight: 5’2”/140 Ibs.

Eyes/Hair: Green/ Grey/Dyed Brown

Clothing: Floral reddish shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes.