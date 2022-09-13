Missing endangered 81-year-old in Jacksonville's Sans Souci area found safe

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing 81-year-old Faye Wilsey and is asking for the community’s help Tuesday. She has now been found safe.
On Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the area of 6800 Tamra Lane near Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road to a report of a missing person.
The victim was last seen at her residence by family members just before 8 a.m., and was seen via video surveillance on foot in the area of Beach Boulevard and Marion Road just before 8:35 a.m. The victim has been reportedly diagnosed with dementia, and due to these circumstances, we are asking for assistance in locating her to ascertain her safety.
The missing adult has been identified as:
Name: Faye Wilsey
Age: 81
Race/Sex: White/Female
Heigh/Weight: 5’2”/140 Ibs.
Eyes/Hair: Green/ Grey/Dyed Brown
Clothing: Floral reddish shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes.
Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Ms. Wilsey is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.